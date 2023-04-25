It has emerged that the Police Inspector, Ahmed Twumasi, arrested for killing his lover at Adum in the Ashanti Region, committed the act after his lover refused to refund a GH¢5,000 debt owed him.

According to the prosecution, investigations have established that the police officer after having a misunderstanding with the deceased asked her to refund his GH¢5000 to him.

Following her failure to refund the money, the officer then decided to shoot her which led to her death.

Speaking at the Asokore Mampong District court, the head of legal and prosecution, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, described the alleged act by the police inspector as barbaric.

He noted that the police administration is saddened by the development and as such they will do whatever they can to ensure justice is served.

The police said they are particularly worried about the action of the accused since he is not a junior officer.

The accused, Inspector Ahmed was not represented by any lawyer. Speaking at the court, the suspect said it was not his intention to kill his “lover”.

He has since been remanded into police custody.

He is expected to reappear before the Asokore Mampong District Court on 30th May 2023.

He was arrested at his hideout on Sunday, 23rd April 2023 at Sekyere, near Effiduase, after allegedly committing the act on Thursday, 20th April 2023.

He has provisionally been charged with murder.