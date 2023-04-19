Nadia Adongo Musah, the Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, and business mogul, Kwesi Fynn tied the knot in a lavish wedding at Kempinski hotel on April 8, 2023.

The couple did not only celebrate their love but also gave back to society 10 days after their nuptial.

The couple has adopted five children from the Nyamedua Orphanage Home.

Mr. Fynn and his friend also made birthday donations to the orphanage and Tema General Hospital.

