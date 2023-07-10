In a heartbreaking revelation, songstress Mzbel has shared that her son has become a victim of cyberbullying due to their familial connection.

Mzbel, known for her candidness, opened up about the hurtful comments thrown at her son, including being told that he is adopted.

She made the submission in an interview on UTV monitored by Adomonline.com when asked about her newborn child she welcomed at age 43 and the reactions of Ghanaians to the news.

According to her, many find it difficult to believe she can conceive at that mature age, hence her decision to disturb the social media timeline with multiple maternity photos.

She revealed till date, there are clouds of doubt that she is the biological mother of her nine-year-old son, Adepa.

Mzbel revealed how heartbroken her son gets when bullies at school try to convince him that he is just one of the many adopted children under her care.

This, she said, caused her son to ask certain questions and seek reassurance that he is in the right family.

On how she was able to convince her son, the mother-of-two said she presented Adepa with some photos of him as a baby as well as other confidential details surrounding his birth and existence.

Mzbel, by her disclosure, sought to shed light on the negative consequences of online harassment while advocating for a more inclusive and compassionate digital space for all individuals, especially children and young people.

ALSO





