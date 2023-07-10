A video circulating on social media has caught the attention of many as it shows Nigerian artiste Davido singing and dancing enthusiastically to Burna Boy’s hit song, ‘Last Last.’

Not only was he captured singing word for word, his demeanor gave him away as someone totally in love with the song.

He was spotted in the club in the company of his 30B gang who were also in a joyous mood.

What makes this moment interesting is that the two individuals involved are known to be in a strained relationship.

In recent times, Davido referred to Burna Boy as a ‘new cat’ in the music industry, which added fuel to the fire of their ongoing feud. Their rivalry and controversies have been widely discussed, making this video even more intriguing to fans and followers.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some see it as a moment of Davido losing guard, others argued Davido naturally enjoys Boy’s music despite their public disagreement.

MORE

Watch video below: