A driver has died in an accident involving a mobile crane at Amamprobi on the Mamfe-Adwaso road in the Eastern Region.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Akropong station received a telephone call at 0423 hours reporting the accident.

Upon arriving at the scene at 0429 hours, the crew observed that a Xugong mobile crane with registration number GS 8400-11 was partially in the bush on the shoulder of the road with the driver nowhere to be found.

After a quick assessment of the scene, the Officer in Charge detailed two firemen to mount cones to warn oncoming vehicles and control the slow-moving traffic.

They combed the area in search of any persons who might have been ejected out of the crane during the accident.

One person, suspected to be the driver, was found lying motionless in the nearby bush upon the arrival of the Police.

The body was conveyed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital by the Police.