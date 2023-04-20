Firefighters from the Buipe Fire Station on Monday rescued four persons who were trapped in a gory accident on the Buipe Highway in the Savannah region.

The accident involved two DAF vehicles with registration numbers BF 6161-D 503 and WR 2280-14.

The rescuers, on arrival at the scene, realised there were people trapped in the vehicles.

They quickly extricated the four victims and handed them over to the Ambulance Service.

Three of the victims were sent to the Buipe District hospital, and the other one in critical condition was referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

An eyewitness account narrated that the accident was caused by overspeeding on the part of the driver of the DAF with the registration number WR 2280-14.

The driver is said to have hit the rear of the other DAF with registration number BF 6161-D 503.