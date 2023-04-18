A video of actress, Jackie Appiah‘s ex-husband, Peter Agyemang and their son Damien has popped up on social media.

The video captured the duo serving adorable family goals at an event.

In the video which has earned the admiration of many, Mr. Agyemang was spotted in an all-white with a hat to match while his son wore a black outfit.

Peter had his right arm around the neck of his son when the adorable moment was captured.

The rare video which revealed the lovely relationship between father and son has left smiles on the faces of Ghanaians who have sighted them.

Others have also praised them for keeping their lives out of the public eye.

Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa.com took to his Instagram page to share the video with Ghanaians.

Watch video below