Ghana have been handed a tough draw to face neighbours and arch-rivals Cote d’Ivoire in two separate regional tournaments from next month following Monday’s draw.

The Black Princesses will take on their Ivorian counterparts at the group stage of the WAFU B Girls U20 Championship in Kumasi next month.

The Black Satellites were also drawn to play hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the highly anticipated WAFU B Boys U20 Championship following the draw at the headquarters of the West African Football Union (WAFU B) in Abidjan.

The event, supervised by the Wafu B Executive Director Boureima Balima, paves the way for this year’s competitions in the region to get underway after last month’s training for match officials.

Set to be held from 20th May to 3rd June 2023, the prestigious WAFU B Girls U20 Championship will see teams from seven member countries vying for regional glory.

The host nation, Ghana, will serve as the venue for this prestigious championship, with matches to be played in the bustling city of Kumasi.

Group A will see Ghana joined by Benin and Cote d’Ivoire, while Group B features Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo.

The tournament format entails three teams in Group A, with each team playing two matches before advancing to the knockout stages.

The top two teams from each group will then secure their place in the highly anticipated semi-finals.

Hosts Ghana will be keen on capitalizing on their home advantage and showcasing their talent against formidable opponents in Benin and Cote d’Ivoire.

On the other hand, Benin and Cote d’Ivoire are determined to challenge the favourites and leave their mark on the tournament.

In Group B, Nigeria, a renowned football powerhouse in Africa, is poised to be the team to watch.

With a storied footballing history and a formidable squad, Nigeria will be resolute in their pursuit of asserting dominance and lifting the coveted trophy.

However, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo are not to be taken lightly, as they are determined to cause upsets and create their own success stories.

Meanwhile, the WAFU B Boys U20 Championship host nation Cote d’Ivoire will be joined by Burkina Faso, Ghana, and Niger in Group A.

Group B, on the other hand, will feature powerhouses Nigeria, as well as Benin and Togo.

The format of the tournament will see the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The tournament, which is set to take place from 7th to 21st July 2023, will see teams from seven member countries compete for regional glory.

The draw results have unveiled thrilling group matchups that are sure to set the stage for an exciting tournament.