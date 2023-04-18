Nigerian artiste, Davido gave a mature response to fan who asked why he did not write any song about his son’s death on his latest album as a grieving father.

At a press conference to address his newly-released Timeless album, the fan complained that the album was just too “partyish”.

“The song is too partyish, you should have put some soul in it after what we all know happened. I mean, there was no mention or reference of your son and people are saying they don’t understand” he said.

The album was released just six months after Davido lost his first son, Ifeanyi, and only child with his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

While the fan was asking the question, Davido’s manager, Asake attempted to stop him because it was deemed insensitive and unnecessary.

But Davido gracefully explained that, most songs on his album were recorded before Ifeanyi’s death.

According to him, he has a plan for all his projects and the ‘Timeless’ album is intended to be a classic album, irrespective of what he was going through.

“My life is divided from my music. As a musician, I wanted to deliver a classic album. If you listen to my songs over the year, you’ll know Davido is a happy person so this album is no different. There is emotion, yeah, but the right time will come to use it for a song” Davido added.

