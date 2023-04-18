New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako has stated that, the party is ready to hold its internal elections for the Kumawu constituency.

The election has been scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Chairman Wontumi who has expressed confidence about conducting a peaceful election commended the aspirants for showing commitment.

“We are done with the vetting process. Everything is in place so on Sunday we will hold the primaries in Kumawu so that we know who the delegates vote for.

“In my third term as Ashanti regional chairman, I can say that this is the first time all aspirants have shown commitment. Everyone can attest to the fact that, Kumawu elections always end up in court. But this time around it is different and this is a plus for the NPP in Kumawu, Ashanti Region NPP and NPP as a party,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

After the demise of sitting MP, Philip Basoah, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on 3rd April 2023 declared the Kumawu seat vacant and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to commence processes for a by-election.

Eight members picked the forms but at the end of vetting on Sunday, six aspirants were cleared to contest the election.

Meanwhile, the EC has set the by-election for May 23, 2023.

In view of this, the Commission will receive nominations at its Sekyere Kumawu District office between May 2nd to May 5th, 2023.

Kwasi Amankwah will contest unopposed on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).