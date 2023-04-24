The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult believed to be his girlfriend.

The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The police officer, popularly known as Tyacoon, who is stationed at Manhyia Palace among Palace security, reportedly shot the victim five times.

Victoria Dapaa, also known as Maa Adwoa, was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

This was as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

The suspect is currently in Police custody and will be put before court to face justice.

