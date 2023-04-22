The family of a 26-year-old woman, shot and killed in cold blood at Adum in Kumasi last Thursday, has called for justice for the bar attendant.

The family has thus appealed to the police to thoroughly investigate the shooting incident and bring the culprit to book.

Victoria Dapaa, also known as Maa Adwoa, was shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified man, suspected to be a jealous boyfriend, in a shocking incident which occurred around 10 p.m. last Thursday.

The incident is said to have occurred close to Dufie Towers at Adum.

The deceased was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The aunty of the deceased, Adwoa Nyarko, said even though the woman would not be brought back to life, arresting and prosecuting the culprit would bring some relief to the family.

She said Maa Adwoa had just finished taking her bath and was preparing to go to bed when she had a phone call and decided to go out.

She said even her brother and one other aunty tried to stop her, but she said she was not going far, and left “only for us to hear of the gunshots and later saw her in a pool of blood”.

Ms Nyarko said the family was not aware of the relationship between the woman and a said Tycoon, but only knew of her footballer boyfriend, who was currently outside the country.

Manhunt

The police have since mounted a manhunt for the said Tycoon.

Eyewitnesses said they had heard Maa Adwoa plead with someone she called “Tycoon” not to kill her just before the gun was shot.

They said the pleadings followed what seemed to be an argument, but the said Tycoon probably ignored her pleas and pulled the trigger five times before bolting on a rickshaw.

“We did not see when it exactly happened, but we heard two gunshots, and then we heard Maa Adwoa pleading with Tycoon not to kill her, and then we heard three more shots in quick succession, and by the time we rushed to the scene, Tycoon had run away from the scene,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

Confirmation

A source at the KATH confirmed to the Daily Graphic that a female, aged about 26, was brought in dead at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital last Thursday night.

Also speaking on the issue, the Assembly Member of the area, Patrick Yeboah, described it as shocking, saying the area was a relatively peaceful neighbourhood.

“Such an incident has never happened here before. Despite it being a business district, it is usually calm in the evening when traders leave.

“It was only once that some police officers shot a criminal dead in the area. Aside from that, nothing of this sort happens here,” Mr Yeboah said.