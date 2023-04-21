Police are on a manhunt for the killer of a 26-year-old woman, Victoria Maame Adwoa Dapaah, who was shot in front of her home at Adum, Kumasi.

Maame Adwoa is said to have left her home after receiving a phone call from the suspected assailant rumoured to be her lover.

Mother of the deceased told media men that an argument ensued shortly after she met with the yet-to-be-identified person, followed by series of gunshots.

She said they rushed downstairs to find her in a pool of blood and she identified the killer as one ‘Tacum’.

Information gathered suggests that she demanded a breakup from the suspected killer who was not pleased with the decision. He reportedly shot her five times before fleeing the scene.

Assembly member for the area, Patrick Yeboah, said the police have been duly notified and have launched a full blown investigation into the matter.

Mr Yeboah indicated that residents are in shock since this is the first time a crime of such nature has occured.

The body has since been retrieved and deposited at the morgue.