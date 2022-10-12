Nigerian music star Burna Boy has been hanging out with popular US producer DJ Khaled, and the latter has posted some of their moments on his Instagram page.

DJ Khaled looked excited about teaming up with the African Giant as he announces that they have a new record they’re yet to put out.

Burna Boy and DJ Khaled

The God Did curator looked poised as he dines with Burna Boy in his Miami mansion, whereas other videos had them in a studio jamming to a song they just recorded.

It’s evident the song will blow through the roof, but the two are yet to announce when the song will be released.

Check out the video below:

MORE: