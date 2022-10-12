Kpatia Health Center in the Garu district of the Upper East Region has over the years lacked adequate health equipment such as beds, mattresses and many more in the facility to accommodate patients.

There has been several calls on government, NGOs and individuals to come to their aid.

Based on this backdrop, the Constituency Women’s Organiser for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Garu constituency, Georgina Lardi Azumah, donated some medical equipment such as maternal beds, mattresses and other health equipment to the Kpatia health facility on the October, Tuesday, 2022.

This was after she visited through a community member called Mathew who had appealed for support.

Madam Azumah said the donation is her widow’s mite to improve healthcare delivery in the Kpatia community.

For his part, chief of Kpatia, who also doubles as a health committee member for the Kpatia Health Centre, Naaba Seibu Seidu II, thanked her for the donation.

He received the items on behalf of the community and handed over to the District Health Director for Garu, Hypolite Yeleduor.

Emmanuel Wimpiini, who is the in charge of the Kpatia Health Centre, thanked madam Azumah and her team for her kind gesture and appealed for more of such support.