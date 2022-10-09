A gory accident at the Apirede mountain in the Okere District of the Eastern Region has claimed the lives of six persons.

It involved a Benz sprinter bus with registration number GY 1570-13 conveying passengers from Koforidua to a funeral at Aflao.

The victims, according to reports, died on the spot in the accident which occurred on Friday afternoon.

The speeding driver, whose name has only been given as TT, according to an eyewitness, was signalled to slow down due to the nature of the road but he ignored it.

The driver allegedly lost control upon reaching a sharp curve, causing the vehicle to somersault before landing in the ditch.

This comes a few weeks after a lecturer and three female students of the University of Education, Winneba who were on an educational trip, also died in accident at the same spot.