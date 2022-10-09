Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, October 7, 2022, marked his 59th birthday.

A video, which has caught the attention of many, captured Dr Bawumia displaying his dance moves to popular Nigerian song Buga with friends and loved ones in an all-white ceremony to commemorate the day.

Dr Bawumia, clad in white Kaftan, danced his heart out to the admiration of the guests who couldn’t help but cheer him on.

Also, in attendance were the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Accra Metropolitan Assembly Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey and other government officials.

Watch the video above: