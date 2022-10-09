Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, has successfully completed his thigh injury on October 6, 2022.

The Accra-based club released a statement to confirm that the talented midfielder has begun his rehabilitation today.

Nurudeen had his surgery in South Africa, where he travelled last month to carry-out pre-surgery modalities.

“It is a joy to live to see this day. It all went well and I thank the team of Doctors for that wonderful work. This will bring me back to the field. Allah has been great to me,” he said as quoted by the club website.

The doctor, McCready, confirmed that the player will spend some time at the recovery ward before he starts his rehabilitation exercises.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are currently in Mali to face AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday, October 9.