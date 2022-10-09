Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has reiterated that posterity will judge President Akufo-Addo and the current generation if the fight against galamsey is not won.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, this was a statement he made in 2017 and still stands by them five years down the line.

The Danquah Institute Founder made these comments following a reminder by a Twitter user as the debate on the fight against galamsey has heightened.

Mr Otchere-Darko emphasised it is important for the current generation to protect what has been bequeathed to all for the sake of the future generation.

Despite the Akufo-Addo-led government’s pledge to fight the menace to the latter, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes the fight has been a scam.

To the NDC, the only way for President Akufo-Addo to demonstrate his commitment is to prosecute his appointees and party officials found complicit in the illegality.

Addressing a press conference, the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, cited Chairman Wontumi, Charles Bissue, among others as persons who need to be jailed over galamsey.




