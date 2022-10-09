A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has reiterated that posterity will judge President Akufo-Addo and the current generation if the fight against galamsey is not won.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, this was a statement he made in 2017 and still stands by them five years down the line.

The Danquah Institute Founder made these comments following a reminder by a Twitter user as the debate on the fight against galamsey has heightened.

Mr Otchere-Darko emphasised it is important for the current generation to protect what has been bequeathed to all for the sake of the future generation.

I remember this tweet very well and the import of my post remains valid today as it was yesterday and for our President, our leaders and our society. Posterity will surely judge as meanly and legitimately so if we do not protect for future generations what was bequeathed to us. https://t.co/hjBAEtb07N — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) October 6, 2022

Despite the Akufo-Addo-led government’s pledge to fight the menace to the latter, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes the fight has been a scam.

To the NDC, the only way for President Akufo-Addo to demonstrate his commitment is to prosecute his appointees and party officials found complicit in the illegality.

Addressing a press conference, the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, cited Chairman Wontumi, Charles Bissue, among others as persons who need to be jailed over galamsey.