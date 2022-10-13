Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has earned a nomination at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022.

Black Sherif has been nominated for the Best African Act together with Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and Tems with his Soja hit song.

The MTV EMA 2022 will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, at the multi-functional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome.

The ceremony will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries on November 13 and will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning November 14. This year marks the sixth time Germany has hosted the event.

MTV unveiled its nominations for the highly anticipated MTV EMA 2022, featuring international artistes who dominated the music charts this past year.

Harry Styles leads the pack with seven nominations, including Best Artiste, Best Song and Best Video.

Following Styles with six nominations is Taylor Swift, who also earned a nod for Best Longform Video, a brand new MTV EMA 2022 category.

Beginning today, fans can visit www.mtvema.com to vote for their favourite artistes across 19 gender-neutral categories, including Best Song, Best Artiste, Best Collaboration, Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance. Voting remains open until November 9.

SEE THE COMPLETE LIST OF MTV EMA 2022 NOMINEES BELOW:

BEST SONG:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

BEST VIDEO:

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

BEST ARTISTE:

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”

BEST LIVE:

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

BEST POP:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP:

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

BEST LATIN:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP:

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK:

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE:

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B:

Chlöe

Giveon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

ROSALÍA – “MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)”

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

VIDEO FOR GOOD:

Ed Sheeran – “2step (feat. Lil Baby)”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Sam Smith – “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

BIGGEST FANS:

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH:

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:

BLACKPINK – “The Virtual” | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – “An Interactive Virtual Experience” | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

