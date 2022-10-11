Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has disclosed that her first daughter, Purity is beginning to probe her past.

The actress indicated that her 10-year-old daughter is maturing intellectually and she has began asking questions about her previous lifestyle.

Mercy made the disclosure while emphasizing the need for actresses, especially married women and mothers to be wary of the roles they take in their quest to maintain their fame.

The actresses claim to fame happened within a short while of landing into Nollywood due to her appearances in romantic and controversial scenes.

But, she revealed, she had to make a swift U-turn after becoming a family woman, yet her daughter appears displeased with her previous choices.

She wrote in part:

“My daughter is growing. She gets hold of my phone sometimes, begins to google, and goes like, ‘Mum, my friends said…’ And they’re very inquisitive.

“When you grow past a certain level, you try to go ahead and do better. For me, you don’t need people to tell you what’s right or wrong.

“Age is telling on me. I’ve grown past that level, I’m answerable to too many people: my husband and my kids. I hate to embarrass them in any way. “