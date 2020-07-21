Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in football history to score 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League.

The Portugal international hit the target during last evening’s match against Lazio in Turin.

CR7 had already found the net 84 times for Manchester United in the Premier League and 311 for Real Madrid in La Liga.

This was his 61st Serie A appearance, so Ronaldo has also set a new record as the quickest player to score 50 Serie A goals.

READ ALSO

Edin Dzeko has already got the record for top five European Leagues, as he became the first to score at least 50 goals in the Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A.

The Roma forward achieved that feat in March 2018.

Ronaldo is also in the running for the 2019-20 Capocannoniere title in Serie A, challenging Ciro Immobile of Lazio.