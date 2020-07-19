Kanye West is reportedly holding his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, at 5 p.m

The event will be held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston and is “for registered guests only.”

According to a statement sighted by ABC News, all attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, social distance, and wear a mask. West will also be holding a pre-rally press event.

Earlier in the day, the Billionaire rapper, 43, tweeted to urge his fans to sign up as he is looking to acquire signatures to get on the ballot in South Carolina.

He wrote: “Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations,” he wrote, sharing a list of locations. “You can also sign up at the website kanye2020.country.”

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

It’s unclear how West would qualify to get on the ballot in South Carolina as the deadline to file signatures as an independent candidate was July 15. He has also missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states.

Last week, West filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing to register as an independent candidate in Oklahoma, where the deadline had not yet passed.