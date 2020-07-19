Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade took to Instagram to appreciate her husband, Captain Ekehinde for flying a private jet to bring their children home from abroad.

According to the mother of four, airport closure due to coronavirus pandemic restricted her children from coming home. The husband who is also a pilot took it upon himself to get a private jet to go and get his children.

Omotee as she is popularly called also used the opportunity to give thanks to everyone who made it possible for her children to get home safely.

Sharing pictures of her grownups inside the private jet, the 42 year old wrote;

“Thank you Lord. My babies are Home! When all else fails and your Dad has to fly a PJ to come get you himself! Capt Matthew Ekeinde! Na Man you be. This is to Appreciate you for being such a superhero. Thank you Lord for Journey mercies and thanks to Everyone that assisted to make this happen. Prinprin you next. #HappyMom #TheCaptain #captainekeinde #pandemic #closedboarders #grateful #Relief”

See pictures of her children below;