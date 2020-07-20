Head of European Studies at the Department of Political Science in the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has denied reports suggesting that he will be contesting for Presidency as the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is considering making him its flagbearer.

There have been several reports indicating that the founder and leader of the party, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom will not contest as the flag bearer of the party come December 2020 after representing the party since 2012.

READ ALSO:

As a result, there were rumours that the party was likely to consider Prof. Gyampo as the flagbearer to contest the December polls.

Reacting to the claims, Professor Gyampo said he was not aware of any such development.

“My response is simple. I am not aware of the intention. Secondly, I don’t and can’t do partisan politics in Ghana for now. My job as a Political Scientist requires that I maintain neutrality at all times.

“I can only consider going into active partisan politics when I stop teaching Political Science. My job as a teacher of Political Science in a polarised country like Ghana requires that I maintain neutrality at all times and objectivity when it comes to making a choice,” he said.