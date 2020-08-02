The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed claims that a question paper in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was deliberately leaked.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES stated emphatically that the said leaked questions in circulation are bogus.

The body advised the public to disregard all allegations that the questions were leaked to ensure the candidate excel in their exams.

“Management of GES wishes to assure all candidates and the general public that the said question paper making the rounds is fake. Indeed, there is no WASSCW subject written by Ghanaian candidates called General paper.”

“Management further assures the candidates and the general public that the examinations are being managed by responsible men and women who will never sacrifice the integrity of the examinations for any other expediency,” the statement said.

All candidates were warned against concentrating on this question paper at the peril of their preparations.

The Service has measures have been put in place to track those behind the supposed leaked fake question papers.

Meanwhile, The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has also described as fake the images of Integrated Science examination papers circulating on social media.