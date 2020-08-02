District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) of Shama in the Western Region, Hon Joseph Amoah has advised the citizenry against being complacent in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“…the high number of COVID-19 patient recoveries across the country should not make us lose our guard or be complement, but rather drive us collectively to win the war against this infectious virus,” he cautioned.

Hon Amoah gave the advice when he launched the phase two of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) markets, lorry parks and public spaces disinfection, fumigation and cleaning exercise at the area.

Hon Joseph Amoah

The exercise, which covered all the markets and public spaces in the Western Region, was done by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

According to the Shama DCE, the citizenry must be “serious” with the COVID-19 preventive measures directed by the President and the health professionals.

Market being fumigated

“…if we follow the protocols outlined by our health experts, the war against COVID-19 would eventually be won,” he averred.

In this regard, he charged Zoomlion to do a “very good job”

A shop being sprayed

Hon Amoah said the prudent measures put in place by President Akufo-Addo has to a very large extent helped to contain the spread of this malignant virus across the country.

“In the Western Region, we have recorded 3,223 COVID-19 cases out of which 6 have sadly succumbed to the disease with 2,544 persons being discharged, leaving active cases of 83.,” he said.

“For Shama district, we have 83 positive COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries and 5 active cases,” he noted.

Again, he disclosed that 23 students who contracted the virus within the district had all recovered.

Hon Amoah commended the district health directorate, NADMO, COVID-19 Emergency Task force and security services for their efforts in the district’s fight against the coronavirus.

Giving a breakdown of the exercise within his district, he said, 33 markets, 49 public toilets and all the lorry stations and public health facilities would be covered.

For his part, the Metro Coordinating Director, Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), John Nana Owu, addressing journalists at Kojokrom lorry station in the Essikado Sub-Metro, appealed to residents in the metropolitan to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“As COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, I want to use this opportunity to reiterate the need for citizens in this metropolitan to be disciplined in their activities and comply with all the COVID-19 preventive protocols,” he advised.

He revealed that 35 markets together with public toilets anf lorry parks were expected to benefit from the exercise.

Places disinfected and fumigated included Kojokrom Market and Lorry Station, Essikado Ketan market and lorry station, Shama Health Centre, Shama Abor public toilet, Shama junction market and taxi station.