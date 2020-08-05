Assin Central Member of Parliament has dismissed claims by Sammy Gyamfi that violence has marred the voters’ registration exercise in his constituency.

Mr Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), at a press conference on Tuesday disclosed residents in the Assin area, were being intimidated and prevented from registering.

However, Mr Agyapong, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, said there is no iota of truth in Mr Gyamfi’s claims.

“My constituents have asked me to stay away after I registered but I am always in touch and I am surprised he is making those claims because there has been no such event,” he said.

He explained that the constituency has been peaceful since the beginning of the exercise, adding that nobody’s nationality has been challenged.

“But why didn’t he mention Ajumako, Ato Forson’s constituency where there is total violence; where people are being bused and being forced to register?” he fumed.