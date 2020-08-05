Veteran actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has surprised her husband with a birthday party on August 3, 2020.

With the help of her celebrity friends, she was able to make the day a memorable one for her hubby, Maxwell Mawu Mensah.

Among the attendees of the star-studded party were singers Kwaisey Pee and Nana Boroo, A-Plus, Kontihene and some celebrity bloggers.

She prayed for long life and God’s blessings for her husband.

Watch full video below: