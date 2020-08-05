Veteran actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has surprised her husband with a birthday party on August 3, 2020.
With the help of her celebrity friends, she was able to make the day a memorable one for her hubby, Maxwell Mawu Mensah.
Among the attendees of the star-studded party were singers Kwaisey Pee and Nana Boroo, A-Plus, Kontihene and some celebrity bloggers.
ALSO READ:
- Masturbation is better than sleeping with just anyone – Ex-beauty queen
- Adwoa Safo drops lovely photo, pens romantic message to hubby to mark 1st marriage anniversary
- Blakk Rasta opens up on how he spent $10,000 dollars NAM1 gave him in one week [Watch]
She prayed for long life and God’s blessings for her husband.
Watch full video below: