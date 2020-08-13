Ghana international, Thomas Teye Partey, has opened up on playing in Europe, reiterating it’s a dream come true.

The 27-year-old midfielder left the shores of the country in 2011 and had successful trials with Atletico Madrid but was loaned to Real Mallorca.

In 2014, he joined La Liga side UD Almería also in a temporary deal.

However, the dynamic midfielder returned to Atletico in 2015. He is now a kingpin for the team making over 150 appearances for the club.

According to him, he never imagined himself playing at the top level as a footballer.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” told the official club website. “Sometimes, I can’t believe I am here because I look back at my friends and I can’t even imagine myself here.

“I sometimes want to ask them, what have I done to be here? Why are they not here?

“But then I tell myself it is because I was patient, I was not in a hurry to make it. I feel I have to congratulate myself all the time because it is not easy to reach this level.”

He has been linked to Arsenal this summer.