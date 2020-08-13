Ex-Hearts of Oak chairman, Harry Zakour, has heaped praises on Frederick Moore, the Managing Director (MD) for his vision.

Under the auspices of Mr Moore, the Pobiman Project, which was left unattended to for years, is currently under construction.

Speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, Mr Zakour, who led the club to clinch the 2000 Champions League, called for support for Frederick Moore to help him return the club to its glory days.

According to him, Mr Moore is the best man for the job and has dreams of propelling the club to greater heights.

“The current Hearts of Oak MD [Frederick Moore] has dreams for the club and I pray he gets support from all aspects of the club,” he said.

READ ALSO

“Everything Frederick Moore has stated with regards to the Pobiman project is achievable.

“There are good people on the Board of Hearts of Oak who are also capable of achieving better things for the club,” he added.

Mr Zakour also called on the government to cushion the clubs financially when football returns fully.

“Government should support clubs when football returns because of the impact of COVID19 on the game,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has announced that the new football season will commence in October, pending approval from the government.

In a statement, the country’s football governing body said the 2020/21 will start in the second week of October 2020, if it gets the green light from the government.

The new season will be played in two zones, i.e, Northern and Southern Zone.