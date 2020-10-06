Musician Eazzi has voiced out her displeasure over an edited photo where she is seen endorsing the candidature of New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo.

The photo captured Eazzy in her beachwear with two fingers in the air and an NPP flag with its elephant emblem above her head.

The endorsement photo was captioned “4 more for Nana is not negotiable. December 7th elections, Prez NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO.”

In the electioneering period where other celebrities have openly endorsed political parties, Eazzy said no political party has approached her to publicly disclose her affiliation, hence her exemption.

Expressing herself in a tweet, ‘First Lady’ Eazzy added her vote is personal and private, and as such will only be exercised in the secret ballot come December 7.

The ‘Wengeze’ composer advised all to disregard the post and edited images, reiterating they are fake.