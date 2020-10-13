Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has also added his voice to the ‘EndSARS’ cause like many other celebrities in the country.

In a video shared on the singer’s Twitter page, he was spotted passionately protesting for an end to be brought to Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

For the past few days, thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets in protest against police brutality as well as for the SARS to be disbanded.

He was with many other Nigerians on the street as they make their voices heard.

In the video, the music star raised one of his arms in solidarity with the demonstrators.