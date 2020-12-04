National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has put his position on the line if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can prove that former President John Mahama took bribe in the Airbus scandal.

Sammy Gyamfi described as frivolous the NPP’s claim that Mr Mahama took bribe in the purchase of the aircraft.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, he said nowhere in the report was it captured that a government official was paid bribe.

“If the NPP is able to prove that President Mahama took bribe I will resign. We are daring you, show us,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi explained that the matter handled by the United Kingdom (UK) Court was entirely based on criminal infractions committed by employees of Airbus and not ‘Intermediary 5 and 6’ as well as the Government Official 1.

He stressed that neither the UK Serious Fraud Office report nor the approved judgment of the Crown Court of Southwark had accused the said ‘Government Official 1’ of any wrongdoing.

“No ex-government official of Ghana is cited in the report or approved judgment for receiving a bribe or committing any offense. In fact, not even the unnamed government official 1 is cited in the report or approved judgement for receiving a bribe or for committing any offense,” Mr Sammy added.

