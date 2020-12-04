President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged his commitment to accept the verdict of Ghanaians come December 7, 2020, as the country heads to the polls.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as part of measures to ensure a free and fair election, will accept the outcome in good faith.

“It is in the interest of political parties to ensure that there is no tension and that there is a truly peaceful atmosphere in this country. We in the NPP want a credible election conducted in a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere,” he said.

The President said this at the signing of a peace pact between himself and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama.

“We are setting the track record that will make Ghanaians vote to renew our mandate. I have said that we believe in election and I have given my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana.

“Above all, the peace, unity and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong,” he added.

The ceremony was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra for the candidates to ensure peace before during and after the election on behalf of their parties.

They agreed to a six-point resolution read by Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice and witnessed by Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam.

Others included Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance.

The ceremony also had in attendance Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nation Office for West Africa, Mrs Johnson Ellen Sirleaf.