The Electoral Commission (EC) has cautioned voters against turning up at polling stations on December 7 with party-branded facemasks.

In accordance with Covid-19 safety protocols, the EC has instructed strict compliance at all polling stations.

In view of laws against voters wearing party paraphernalia to vote, the EC has advised that voters come to the polling centres wearing nose masks but without any party branding.

“People should wear the facemasks but not the party-branded ones,” Director of Electoral Services of the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe said.

Security personnel are reported to have been turned away for not wearing their nose masks during the Special Voting exercise on December 1.