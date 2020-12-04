President Nana Akufo-Addo left an indelible mark on the residents of Suhum in the Eastern Region when he stormed the constituency on Thursday.

The visitation was part of his final touch in the region to intensify his campaign as the electioneering period fast approaches.

President Akufo-Addo received a grand welcome from the speakers of the occasion who trumpeted how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had lifted burdens on the shoulders of Ghanaians.

The President, addressing the mammoth crowd, agreed the blueprint for Ghana’s developments rests on his NPP government and his four years of office is a testimony.

He praised the current Member of Parliament, Frederick Opare-Ansah for his good work for the NPP, Suhum and mother Ghana as a whole.

Retiring his speech, he pleaded with the populace to rally behind him and Oboafo Kwadjo Asante and vote ‘boom’ come December 7.

The party stalwarts and executives chanted in excitement as President Akufo-Addo rolls out his plans for the constituency.