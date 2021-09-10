Residents at Apegusu and Mpakadan in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region have bemoaned the long neglect of persons affected by the ongoing railway construction project in the area.

According to them, the ongoing Tema to Mpakadan railway project is gradually becoming more of a curse to them than a blessing.

Some persons are now coughing blood while houses and other property of residents have been badly damaged due to the impact.

The leader of the concerned indigenes of Apegusu and Mpakadan Kingsley Darko, disclosed this on the Corruption Watch segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

He said the company, contracted to undertake earthworks, has blatantly disregarded the Minerals and Mining Regulations 2012, (LI 2177) which, among other things, stipulate specific protocols that must be followed regarding blasting.

“We will always commend the President for his foresight to construct the railway but the question is should it be at the expense of others’ health? The answer is no,” he fumed.

Raymond Affum, a Building Technician and native of the town, who also spoke on the show, said a personal assessment uncovered that houses located about 100 metres from the site of ADV have been damaged beyond repairs.

He noted the company has received several letters, demanding compensation from them but has failed to heed any of them.

Another leader and Building Technician, Francis Oguamena, added a number of houses in the communities have also been deserted by occupants for fear of their lives.

He complained about the constant blasting that goes on usually without prior notice to the indigenes.

The Apegusu Senior High School with a population of about 1,300, which lacks adequate infrastructure, they explained, was also not spared.

They are, thus, appealing to the government and for that matter the Ministry of Railways Development to intervene and ensure that they get the compensation due them.

They also expect that their concerns are addressed for them to derive the full benefit that comes with the project.

