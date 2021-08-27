The Executive Director for Revenue Mobilisation Africa, Godfred Ocansey, has opined that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) must be Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng’s first assignment.

According to him, there are a lot of ills that need to be uncovered at the outfit and the culprits brought to book.

His comments come on the back of the 2020 Auditor General’s report which revealed that some 265 meters and conductors procured had not been deployed after five years.

The report noted this was between 2014 and 2016 at a cost of ¢59 million but the meters are still locked up in the company’s warehouse.

Speaking on the Corruption Watch segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Ocansey bemoaned the situation only exposes the wicked and evil nature of some people towards work in the country.

He stated that Mr Agyebeng must ensure the State retrieves all the monies lost through the procurement with punitive actions served.

“All the people involved must be surcharged and the punitive actions must be harsh to serve as a deterrent to others who have the mind to embark on similar ventures.

“We should go beyond the usual transfer of people when they cause financial loss and even demote them if necessary,” he said.