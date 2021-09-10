For fans who will be wondering how Sista Afia looked like before fame, a throwback photo has popped up to answer all their questions.

The photo is of the award-winning artiste’s prime days when she was still a teenager.

Sister Afia was photographed while lying in green grass, a popular pose back in the early 2000s.

It is safe to say that Sista Afia has always been a cutie, judging from her no-makeup and wig baby photo.

Though her curves were hidden in the photo, her then no-so-busty cleavage was visible.