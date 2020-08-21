On Friday, August 21, 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the Ekumfi Fruit and Juice Factory, an initiative under the government’s 1-District-1-Factory programme.

The $15 million factory is the first factory ever to be established at Ekumfi and has created some 1,550 direct and indirect jobs.

The factory has been well-planned and well-thought-through, with the raw materials needed for the successful operation of the project already present, and an out-grower scheme in place.

