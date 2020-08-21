A distressed Nigerian lady has cried out on social media seeking advice on what to do as she reveals she now takes care of a lady her boyfriend impregnated.

The lady, whose name is withheld, revealed that her boyfriend confessed to her that the impregnated lady seduced him into sleeping with her.

She added that the lady now lives with them in their house and the upkeep of the lady has become her responsibility and on top of it too, her boyfriend and the pregnant girl sometimes sleep on their bed while she sleeps in the living room.

