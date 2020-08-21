An accident victim has revealed his intention to sue a medical doctor for giving him blood to revive him, claiming that blood transfusion is against his faith.

The young man, who was rushed to the hospital after being involved in an accident that almost took his life, was given a blood transfusion administered by the doctor.

Upon gaining consciousness and getting better, the man threatened to seek legal action against the doctor for taking such a decision which is against his faith.

The news was revealed by a lady on social media named Adiaha Ikot Ekpene.

The news led to a debate on Twitter. One user was of the view that the doctor should have respected the patient’s faith before making such a decision.

Another was also of the view that the doctor did not know about the patient’s faith since he was unconscious and could not object.