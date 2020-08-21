The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, reacting to a lawsuit against her, says she is yet to receive the writ of summons.

She has been hit with a GH¢ 1 million defamation suit.

A second defendant, who has also been sued, is the host of a radio programme on a radio station called Silver 98.3 FM in Kumasi.

The two have been sued for allegedly defaming former President John Mahama over social media viral ‘Papa no‘ phrase.

The phrase, ‘Papa no’, has become popular on social media after actress Tracey Boakye used it repeatedly to describe a married man she claims she and musician Mzbel are in the same relationship with.

Madam Donkor, speaking in an interview, alleged former President John Mahama was the man in the middle of the controversy.

In a reaction on Accra-based Onua FM, Madam Donkor, who seemed unrepentant, also threatened to sue, adding that she stands by her comments.

Listen to her in the audio attached above: