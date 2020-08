Veteran Kumawood actor, Agya Koo, born Kofi Adu, displayed his musical prowess at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 manifesto.

The popular actor performed to the delight of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other NPP members present at the launch.

Watch Agya Koo’s performance above: