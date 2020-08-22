The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to increase admission of students who wish to study Law and Medicine at the various tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the NPP’s 2020 manifesto, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia asserted that the low admission of students into the study of law and medicine programmes is due to inadequate infrastructure at the various universities.

He promised, therefore, that if the NPP is given a second term, the NPP will expand existing infrastructure to accommodate more students who wish to study the aforementioned programmes.

The NPP’s promise follows numerous years for calls for relaxed rules concerning the admission of students who apply to study law and medicine at the various public universities in the country.

The common argument for the admission of students by universities – aside scoring high grades – is the non-availability of infrastructure to accommodate students for the aforementioned programmes.