All tertiary students in the country will get the option to obtain student loans without guarantors, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Speaking at the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bawumia said all the students need is a national ID card.

“In the 2020 manifesto, all tertiary students ( except teachers and nurse trainees receiving allowance) will now get an option to obtain a student loan without a guarantor,” he said.

For repayment, the vice president said one year grace period will be given to students after national service to start repayment.

Dr Bawumia said beyond free Senior High School, the NPP is concerned about tertiary education, adding that countries with high tertiary enrollment also have high economic growth which to him means getting more people enrolled in the tertiary institutions.

He blamed affordability and a bottleneck policy that must all be addressed.