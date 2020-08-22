Former Ghana international, Tony Yeboah says the constant demand of bribe from match officials forced him to sell his club, Yegoala FC.

The former Leeds United after hanging his boots formed Yegoala FC as his way of giving back to society after enjoying an illustrious football career in Europe.

To the surprise of many, Tony Yeboah after just 5 years of forming the club decided to sell.

According to Yeboah, his decision to sell the club was necessary to avoid being turned into a corrupt person due to practices he witnessed.

“I live a peaceful life since I withdrew from doing football in Ghana. It was a good decision I took,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“If I didn’t stop doing football in Ghana, I would have been forced to be corrupt because almost all the clubs were paying bribes to referees and so nobody was ready to listen to my cry.

“The reason why I stopped doing football in Ghana was because the officiating officials were maltreating my team because I was not ready to pay bribe,” he added.