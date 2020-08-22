Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana and Head of the Youth Bridge Research Institute, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has given his analysis on the launch of the 2020 New Patriotic Paty (NPP) Manifesto from the governance perspective.

The NPP has finally launched its manifesto for the 2020 elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, among other things, said the free Senior High School policy cannot be entrusted in the hands of former President John Dramani Mahama.

READ ALSO:

But Prof Gyampo said “it is not the NPP that must convince that it has done well. It is also not the NDC that must deny that nothing has been done. It is the ordinary people who must examine themselves, to see whether the developmental outcomes being touted are tangibly reflecting in their lives. If so, so be it. If not so, let them say so”

Read full post below: