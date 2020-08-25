Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has opened up on his weight gain which has sparked controversy among Ghanaians.

This follows a viral photo of Dr Bawumia which shows him with a potbelly compared his looks in 2012 when he had a flat tummy.

The Veep, speaking in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, acknowledged he had gained weight as a result of late-night eating.

According to him, the nature of his job has affected his lifestyle.

“My sudden weight gain is as a result of the stress from the job as a Vice President and late-night eating but I am on course working out to lose weight,” he said.

Listen to Dr Bawumia in the audio attached above: